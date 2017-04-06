The Calgary Police Service is investigating reports a woman was groped in a southeast neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon after exiting a Calgary Transit bus.

According to police, the woman was riding a bus on Route 42 in Penbrooke Meadows at approximately 2:00 p.m. She exited the bus at a stop near the intersection of 8 Avenue and 58 Street Southeast. A male passenger also left the bus at the stop and began to follow her. The man allegedly forced the woman against a fence and began to touch her in a sexual manner.

The woman successfully fought off her attacker’s advances, scratching his face in the process. The suspect fled the area on foot.

Police describe the attacker as:

An Indigenous male

Believed to be in his late 20s

Being between 175 cm (5’9”) and 183 cm (6)’ tall

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing:

A grey sweater

Jeans

A red baseball cap

Silver rimmed glasses

Investigators are attempting to identify the sexual assault suspect in Calgary Transit surveillance recordings. Police suspect the offender and victim had both boarded the bus at the Marlborough LRT station.

Anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.