The nine-man, three-woman jury heard detailed instructions from Justice David Gates for most of the day on Wednesday and will now work towards a decision in the Douglas Garland murder trial.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their grandson, five-year-old Nathan O’Brien.

Justice Gates took the entire day of proceedings on Wednesday to inform the jury about their responsibility, telling them that they must look at the situation subjectively and not let their emotions enter into it.

He said that they must consider all of the evidence submitted throughout the trial; all 89 exhibits and 48 witnesses.

The Crown alleges that Garland attacked and kidnapped his victims from their home in Parkhill and then took them to his parents’ farm where he killed them and disposed of their bodies.

The defence told the court that there was no DNA linking Garland to the Liknes home and while DNA from all three victims was found on items recovered from his property, there’s no proof he killed them.

Jurors were told that they can consider four verdicts for each victim; first or second-degree murder, manslaughter or not guilty.

The deliberations resume at 9:00 a.m.

The instructions to the jury weren’t the only thing that was discussed at court on Wednesday.

Once they’d been sequestered, the court heard from Rob O’Brien, Nathan’s father, who testified during a publication ban application on the aerial photos taken of the Garland farm.

The pictures are a key piece of evidence for the Crown because lawyers said it showed the bodies of Alvin, Kathy and Nathan lying in the grass.

O’Brien told the court that he didn’t want the photo released because it would cause harm to his other two boys and even wind up on the Internet.

Justice Gates agreed with his testimony and ruled that the photo would not be released.

