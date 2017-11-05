The trial of a Calgary man accused of murdering his former common law partner in 2015 is scheduled to start on Monday.

Kevin Rubletz faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 24-year-old Jessica Rae Newman who went missing ahead of the former couple’s custody hearing for their son.

Newman, a mother of three, was last seen alive on the evening of March 10, 2015 while leaving her place of work in Forest Lawn. Investigators believe Newman willingly entered Rubletz’ truck outside the business, one day before the former common law partners were to attend a hearing to determine custody of their son.

The body of the 24-year-old was found in a ditch outside Airdrie on May 4, 2015 by a work crew.

Witness testimony and forensic evidence located inside Rubletz’ truck resulted in the second-degree murder charge.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.