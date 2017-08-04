

CTV Calgary Staff





A woman who was injured in a serious crash in the parking lot of a southeast Calgary Superstore has died in hospital, two days after the crash claimed her brother.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was a passenger in a sedan that was T-boned by a speeding truck at around 12:30 p.m. on August 2 in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore on 130 Avenue Southeast.. The driver of the sedan, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Friends have identified the deceased as siblings Ritvik Bale and Rashmi Bale.

The 39-year-old driver of the pickup truck, was taken to hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Officials say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash but have ruled out drugs, alcohol and road rage. Investigators suspect the driver of the pickup truck may have a pre-existing medical condition.