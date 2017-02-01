A northeast Calgary Islamic centre held a vigil to honour the victims of Sunday night’s deadly mosque shooting, the second showing of support for the victims and their families in our city this week.

Hundreds attended the interfaith gathering at the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre on 37 Avenue N.E. on Tuesday evening.

The service included speakers from the Muslim, Christian, Sikh and Jewish faiths as well as from Calgary First Nations, the mayor, city police and RCMP.

The show of support was welcomed by the Muslim community, which has been working with all of the groups to foster their partnership.

“Please know of our great love for everyone in the Muslim community. We are here to support you in whatever way we can,” said Adrien Martens, a deacon with the Roman Catholic Church.

Muslim community officials say there has been a tremendous amount of support shown to them in Calgary and on social media.