An interfaith vigil is being held at a northeast Calgary Islamic centre to show unity among faiths in our city.

Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre on 37th Avenue northeast is expecting hundreds of people to pack the building’s gym at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, with speakers from the Muslim, Christian, Sikh and Jewish communities there. Calgary’s mayor and representatives from First Nations, city police and the RCMP are also scheduled to speak.

Faith leaders decided they wanted the vigil to help foster support and dialogue, as well as help ease anxiety in the Muslim community.

“It delivers a message of peace and hope and unity amongst Canadians regardless of their faith, their background, their race," said Mansour Shouman, Muslim Council of Calgary. "The Muslim community here feels very supported, very welcomed by Calgarians.”

“We’ve been connecting with one another and building friendships and building alliances with one another long before this took place,” said Rabbi Joshua Corber, Beth Tzedec Calgary Congregation.

Those bonds make it easier to reach out to people who might be frightened by the deadly attack in Quebec and news of anti-Muslim sentiment. But Corber said even if people have no contact with the Muslim community, they should come out anyway.

"It's very heartening to see it be more than just Muslims, for it to be a strong showing from all of Calgary, from the Jewish community and the Christian community and people of all backgrounds to really come together and show that we are a diverse community who care about one another,” he said.

The flags at the Calgary mosque are at half-mast and there are additional security features to make sure people feel safe.

Representatives from the Muslim community say there has been a tremendous amount of support shown to them in Calgary already through social media and in person, and that has helped bring the level of anxiety down.