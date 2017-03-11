Northbound and southbound Macleod Trail traffic will be detoured near Chinook Centre starting late Saturday evening while crews install steel for the trusses of the new pedestrian bridge.

Beginning at 10:30 p.m., Macleod Trail will be closed between 58 Avenue and Glenmore Trail Southwest. Traffic will be rerouted to 5 St Southwest (to the west of Chinook Centre).

Macleod Trail is slated to reopen to traffic at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

City officials say the closure was scheduled during low-volume to minimize the potential impact on Calgarians.

The bridge, which will improve pedestrian access between Chinook Centre and the Chinook LRT station, is scheduled to open later this year. Finishing work is set to begin in May.

For updated information on the project visit City of Calgary 61 Avenue S.W. Pedestrian Bridge

Map of March 11, 2017 Macleod Trail detour (courtesy: City of Calgary)