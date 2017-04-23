The TransCanada Highway was closed for most of Sunday eastbound at Canada Olympic Park after a semi crashed and ended up hung up over a concrete barrier.

Police say the semi driver lost control of the vehicle at about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, slammed into the barrier and slid across the top of it for a distance, tearing off most of the wheels and splitting the trailer open when it came to rest lying across the median.

“It’s a pretty impressive-looking collision, however it’s a single vehicle, nobody was injured, thankfully there were no other vehicles on the roadway at the time,” said Const. Chris Agren, Calgary Police Service.

It could have been worse though because of the fuel tanks rupturing.

“When the vehicle hit the barrier it did spill diesel which required the city to come out and clean the roadway, clean the drains,” said Agren.

The driver was not seriously injured but was taken to Foothills Hospital as a precaution. He was on his way to Toronto and said he wasn't driving very fast, but the conditions were foggy and possibly a little snowy, and he is glad no one was injured.

"I do feel lucky today,” said Rajwinder Rattan, driver. "I really thank to god I got survived today. Very scared as well seeing this situation."

Debris was littered across the roadway forcing police to shut down eastbound traffic for hours so crews could start the cleanup.

A truck-mounted crane was brought in to lift the semi off the barrier.