Airdrie RCMP says that traffic is being restricted on the QEII Highway north of the city after a semi tractor-trailer rolled over on the route on Tuesday morning.

The crash is attributed to the icy conditions plaguing many roads in southern Alberta.

Officials say southbound traffic is reduced to one lane north of Highway 566 and is causing a traffic backup.

There is no word on any injuries to the driver of the truck.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes around the incident.

The crash is one of the latest incidents on Alberta highways following a winter storm that blew through the province on Monday.

Officials shut down the Trans-Canada Highway between Calgary and Bassano just before noon because of the hazardous conditions. That closure was partially lifted just before 6:30 p.m., but the highway remained blocked off from Strathmore to Bassano overnight.

Highway 3, between Taber and Medicine Hat, is also closed until further notice and travel along the highway, west of Taber to Fort Macleod, is not advised.

Environment Canada had issued a winter storm warning in connection with the weather conditions on Monday, but that advisory has since been lifted.

