Traffic was restricted on the QEII Highway north of the city after a semi tractor-trailer unit rolled over on the route on Tuesday morning.

The crash was attributed to the icy conditions plaguing many roads in southern Alberta.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane north of Highway 566 while crews cleared the crash scene.

There is no word on any injuries to the driver of the truck.

The crash was one of many incidents on Alberta highways following a winter storm that blew through the province on Monday.

Officials shut down the Trans-Canada Highway between Calgary and Bassano just before noon because of hazardous conditions. That closure was partially lifted just before 6:30 p.m., but the highway remained blocked off from Strathmore to Bassano overnight.

Highway 3, between Taber and Medicine Hat, was also closed until further notice and travel along the highway, west of Taber to Fort Macleod, was not advised.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning in connection with the weather conditions on Monday, but that advisory has since been lifted.

Keep up with the latest weather conditions with our Sky Watch Weather App. It’s a FREE download HERE.