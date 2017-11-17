The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance camera stills of a man who they believe played a role in an attack on a senior in a parking lot along International Avenue.

According to police, a 67-year-old man was in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 3300 block of 17 Avenue Southeast on the afternoon of Friday, November 10, when he was hit from behind and knocked to the ground by an unknown culprit. The senior’s wallet, which contained $200 cash, was stolen.

EMS responded to the scene to treat the senior's concussion symptoms.

Police say one of the victim’s bank cards was used later that day at a gas station in southwest Calgary. Surveillance cameras at the store captured images of the suspect.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or who has information pertaining to the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.