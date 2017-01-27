A man in his 90s was transported by ambulance to hospital following a Friday evening fire in the northwest.

Fire crews responded to a home in the 4800 block of Benson Road N.W. at around 8:00 p.m. following a fire that started in the laundry room. An elderly man exited the home under his own power and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. The nonagenarian was in stable condition and there were no other reported injuries.

Firefighters removed sections of drywall to prevent the flames from spreading and the fire was extinguished. The extent of the damage has not been confirmed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.