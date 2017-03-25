Senior with dementia located after walking away from southeast home
The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public for assisting in the successful search for a 71-year-old man who had walked away from his home on Saturday afternoon .
According to police, George Cranston, who suffers from dementia, has been located and is safe.
