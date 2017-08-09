A sentence is expected to be given to the man convicted of killing a two-year-old girl, her father, and a 69-year-old woman in southern Alberta in 2015.

Derek Saretzky, 24, was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Terry Blanchette, Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech.

The murder convictions come with automatic life sentences, but the Crown is seeking parole ineligibility to be consecutive on each of the charges, meaning that the young man could face as long as 75 years in jail for the murders.

The jury concurred with that decision, but the defence wants Saretzky to be allowed to apply for parole in 25 years.

The hearing is expected from Lethbridge on Wednesday morning.