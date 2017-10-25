A Calgary man who pleaded guilty in the beating death of 26-year-old Christa Cachene at a house party in 2015 is expected to learn his sentence on Wednesday.

Isaiah Rider, 20, admitted that he killed Cachene in her Ranchlands home in October 2015, pleading guilty to manslaughter on April 21, 2017.

Rider also pleaded guilty to four counts of assault in the case.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Rider attended a party at Cachene’s home and an argument occurred. Cachene stabbed Rider in his lower back with a small knife and cut the teenager’s hand. Rider and Cachene exchanged punches and the 26-year-old woman was knocked to the ground. Rider proceeded to stomp on Cachene’s head and chest before dumping her body down the stairs into the basement.

An autopsy determined Cachene died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries and restricted blood flow to her head. Cachene, a mother of two, was pregnant at the time of her death.

The Crown is seeking an 18 year jail sentence while the defence is looking for 15 years in jail for the young man.

Rider will be granted three years' credit for time served since his arrest.

(With files from Ina Sidhu)