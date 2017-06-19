The Calgary Humane Society says that a woman has been sentenced in connection with an animal hoarding situation that was discovered at a West Hillhurst home in 2016.

Authorities were called to inspect a home in April 2016 after reports of animal hoarding at a home and found 89 Maine Coon cats, many suffering from environmental and medical concerns.

The animals were removed by peace officers and the owner, Ruth Sogz, was charged with permitting animals to be in distress, under the Animal Protection Act of Alberta.

Sogz pleaded guilty to the charges on July 16 and was given a $5,000 fine, one of the highest under the Animal Protection Act.

She was also given a lifetime ban from owning animals aside from two spayed/neutered cats.

Sogz is required to submit annual veterinary reports and undergo mandated welfare checks by Calgary Humane Society Peace Officers.

“It is encouraging to see the court apply a lifetime prohibition in this case, given the level and volume of suffering in the home,” said Brad Nichols, senior manager of Animal Cruelty Investigations said. “Not long ago, such a ban was unheard of. It is crucial that animal breeders and fanciers remain aware of their capacity for care so cases of overt neglect like this one can be avoided.”