Sentencing arguments are scheduled to begin on Tuesday for a Calgary man who stabbed his girlfriend to death in September 2014.

In March, a jury found Scott Ferguson guilty of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend Susan Elko.

Elko was found dead in the apartment they shared. She had been stabbed 10 times in the neck.

Ferguson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutors during the trial said the pair had fought often during their relationship and said Ferguson murdered Elko because he’d had enough.

Defence lawyers, however, contended that Ferguson was provoked during an argument.

Neither the Crown nor the defence has made sentence submissions.

A sentence for manslaughter, depending on the moral culpability in the act, can range from probation to life in prison.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.