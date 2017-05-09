Sentencing expected for Calgary man convicted of killing his girlfriend
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 6:00AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 9:23AM MDT
Sentencing arguments are scheduled to begin on Tuesday for a Calgary man who stabbed his girlfriend to death in September 2014.
In March, a jury found Scott Ferguson guilty of manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend Susan Elko.
Elko was found dead in the apartment they shared. She had been stabbed 10 times in the neck.
Ferguson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.
Prosecutors during the trial said the pair had fought often during their relationship and said Ferguson murdered Elko because he’d had enough.
Defence lawyers, however, contended that Ferguson was provoked during an argument.
Neither the Crown nor the defence has made sentence submissions.
A sentence for manslaughter, depending on the moral culpability in the act, can range from probation to life in prison.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Suspects sought in reckless ride involving stolen car on Monday
- Crews rescue kids after school bus catches fire in northeast Calgary
- More troops, sandbags on way to flood zones in Quebec, Ontario: Goodale
- Mom of toddler found dead near church being attacked on social media, friends say
- Fireworks cache explodes in Mexico, killing at least 12