A Calgary man who hid the body of his common-law wife in a wall in the basement of the family’s home after he strangled her is in court for his sentencing hearing.

Allan Shyback, 40, was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse Lisa Mitchell but was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter in May 2017.

Mitchell, 31, was last seen alive at her Ogden area home in 2012 and her body was found two years later in a plastic tub cemented into the wall in the basement.

During an undercover police operation in December 2014, Shyback told officers that Mitchell took a knife from the kitchen and told him she was going to stab him.

He said that he was trying to protect himself when he killed her. “My hands wound up around her neck, I choked her,” he said in an interview with police.

Shyback admitted that he panicked and then disposed of her body by encasing it in the wall.

Justice Rosemary Nation didn't accept the self defence argument but ruled out murder saying Shyback didn’t intend to kill Mitchell and he was found guilty of manslaughter and causing an indignity to a body.

On Wednesday, Mitchell’s family read victim impact statements at Shyback’s sentencing hearing.

Mitchell’s brother said “it’s painful to speak of myself as an only child now’” and he said that the family is doing its best to raise the two children she left behind.

Her mother, Peggy Mitchell, said she was "engulfed in grief' and that Lisa's death has aged her 20 years.

Shyback spoke to the victim's family and said that he deeply regrets and is shamed by his actions. He said he was sorry for what happened and accepts responsibility.

The Crown is asking for a sentence of 13 to 15 years and the defence is looking for a sentence of five years.

Sentencing arguments are expected to wrap up on Wednesday and then the judge will render her decision.