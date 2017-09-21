A sentencing hearing for a Calgary mother whose seven-year-old son died after failing to get proper medical care will get underway in a Calgary courtroom on Thursday.

Tamara Lovett, 48, was found guilty in January of criminal negligence causing death.

Lovett’s son Ryan died in March 2013 from sepsis after he contracted a strep infection and his organs shut down.

The little boy was treated with holistic remedies including dandelion tea and oil of oregano and was bedridden for 10 days before he died.

During Lovett’s trial, doctors testified that the little boy was already deceased when he reached Alberta Children’s Hospital on March 2 and an autopsy revealed that his body was full of Group A streptococcus.

Acting chief medical examiner, Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim told the court that Ryan’s death ‘was the result of multi-organ failure’ and that ‘every organ in the body was starting to fail.’

She said the boy died because of an ‘overwhelming sepsis and parainfluenza.’

Lovett, testified in her own defence and said she thought Ryan had the flu and that she didn't realize he had an infection.

She said she knew something was wrong when the little boy started slurring his words and that she 'failed' because she didn't know he was that sick.

Under cross examination, Lovett said Ryan didn't have a birth certificate because she 'wanted him to make his own choices when he turned 18' and that he also didn’t have a health care card.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik said Lovett knew the level of Ryan’s suffering and that she ‘gambled away’ the life of her son by not seeking medical help.

Lovett has had a psychological assessment and has been out on bail since her conviction.

Sentencing arguments in the case get underway in a Calgary courtroom on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.