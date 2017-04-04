

CTV Calgary Staff





A sentencing hearing for a Calgary woman who lied about having cancer as well as losing her home in the Fort McMurray wildfire has been put over until June.

Jennifer Halford, 34, was arrested in May 2016 after she was caught telling people she had an aggressive form of breast cancer and that she and her family had lost everything in the wildfire that devastated Fort McMurray.

Her goal was to collect money and donations for her own use.

Last November, Halford pleaded guilty to seven counts of fraud under $5,000 and also admitted to the court that she made up another identity to hide behind online.

At the time, she told police she didn’t mean to do it and the incident quickly spiraled out of control.

“The only reason being is because the court had ordered a pre-sentence report completed by probation services as well as a psychiatric report by Alberta Health Services. Both organizations were unable to complete the reports within the time allotted so they’ve asked for an extension,” said Crown prosecutor Jason Wuttunee. “It’s just simply an adjournment and both parties, according to my discussions with defence, are happy with it and no issue has come up so we anticipate that we’ll be proceeding June 19.”

A new sentencing date has been set for June 19, 2017.