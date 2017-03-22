Leo Harry Pantherbone is facing a sentencing hearing in the death of his girlfriend in 2015.

Janet Squirrel, 26, was found dead in the basement of a rooming house in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Whitehorn in November of 2015.

Pantherbone, 45, was charged with manslaughter in the case.

Squirrel’s family members delivered tearful victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing, saying the mother of three was pulling her life together when Pantherbone beat her to death that day.

Her mother called her daughter outgoing and a loving person, while her former common-law husband called her the love of his life and a wonderful mother to their children.

Michelle Robinson, a friend of the family, performed the 'Strong Woman’ song as part of her statement in court, saying songs heal.

Pantherbone admitted to beating and strangling Squirrel to death while he was drunk. At the hearing, he tearfully asked for forgiveness and apologized to the family.

The Crown is asking for 12 to 15 years in prison minus time served, while the defense wants eight to 10 years.

The judge will hand down the sentence at 3:00 p.m.