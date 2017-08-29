One person was injured in a serious crash on the Trans-Canada Highway.

STARS Air Ambulance tells CTV Calgary it airlifted a man in his 30s to a Calgary hospital in critical condition.

It was dispatched to the scene west of Field, B.C. around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened between a semi and a vehicle and a portion of the highway was closed for a while.

More to come …