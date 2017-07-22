Two homes and two detached garages were significantly damaged in an early morning fire in the city’s northeast.

Fire crews responded to the 100 block of Martindale Drive NE at around 4:00 a.m. following reports of fire. On arrival, the Calgary Fire Department members encountered neighbouring homes and their respective detached garages engulfed in flames and smoke.

Firefighters battled the blaze from the front of the homes and the alleyway utilizing aerial platforms. The fire was controlled and extinguished but the damage to the homes was severe.

According to CFD officials, a total of seven people have been displaced as a result of the fire but no injuries have been reported.

The exterior wall of a third home bears minor damage from the heat.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.