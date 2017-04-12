A number of people are in custody after shots rang out in southeast Calgary on Tuesday night, hitting a condo building.

Police say that the gunshots were heard around 9:00 p.m. in the 500 block of 6 Avenue S.E.

The incident was reported to 911 by a woman who heard the shots.

Officers blocked off the area and took a number of people into custody, but it’s not clear if they were directly involved in the incident or were merely witnesses that police wanted to speak with.

The bullets appeared to go through a window of a condo building and shell casings were found on the pavement nearby.

Several more casings were found on the LRT tracks, so the CPS shut down trains between City Hill and Bridgeland for the investigation.

Shuttle buses were brought in to help commuters on their way.

No one was found injured at the scene and police say that it appears a number of the gunshots were fired from a vehicle.

They are working to track down any suspects in the incident.