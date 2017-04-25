The Calgary Humane Society is closed until further notice after two dogs tested positive for the canine Parvovirus.

The dogs had to be put down and all the animals in the shelter are in quarantine.

The dogs are being monitored for symptoms.

Humane Society staff are cleaning the entire facility to reduce the chances of it spreading.

The infected dogs were in the holding area and did not come in contact with any animals in adoptions.

If you find a stray dog you’re urged to call the city or take the animal to the nearest vet clinic.