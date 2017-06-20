Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Alberta on Tuesday evening and people who live near Red Deer say the strong winds downed trees and power lines in several communities.

The weather agency was tracking a line of storms and said that they could produce strong winds, large hail stones and heavy rain.

Wind speeds upwards of 110 km/h were reported and people who live in the Red Deer and Innisfail areas say the force of the wind felt like a hurricane.

The owner of Red Deer's Little Ice Cream and Soda Shoppe, Greg Little, says the storm moved in fast and sounded like a train.

Little says there is damage everywhere he can see, but thankfully it appears that no one was seriously hurt. "It was scary, it was like nothing I have ever seen.

Weather experts from Environment Canada say the storm developed in the Pigeon Lake area and that the Red Deer Airport recorded wind speeds as high as 111 km/h.

Fortis Alberta says about 21,000 of its customers between Calgary and Edmonton lost power because of the storm and crews are working to restore service.

The storm front stretched from Cochrane to Coronation and started moving off to the southeast by about 9:00 p.m.

