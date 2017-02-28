Shooting at home in city’s southeast under investigation
Police were called in to investigate a shooting at a home on Penswood Way S.E. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 1:37PM MST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 28, 2017 2:20PM MST
A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot during an incident at a home in the Penbrooke Meadows area on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
“A couple of males entered a residence and fired at least one round that we know of that struck an occupant of the house,” said CPS Duty Inspector Steven Drennan.
The man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition and police are investigating.
“The victim is cooperative. He’s speaking to our members at the hospital right now and providing any information that he can to help us with the investigation,” said Drennan.
Police do not have any suspect at this time and are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637