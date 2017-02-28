A man has been taken to hospital after he was shot during an incident at a home in the Penbrooke Meadows area on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

“A couple of males entered a residence and fired at least one round that we know of that struck an occupant of the house,” said CPS Duty Inspector Steven Drennan.

The man was taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition and police are investigating.

“The victim is cooperative. He’s speaking to our members at the hospital right now and providing any information that he can to help us with the investigation,” said Drennan.

Police do not have any suspect at this time and are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637