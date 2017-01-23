Shooting victim rushed to Foothills hospital
Police are investigating after a shooting victim was dropped off at the Sheldon Chumir Centre
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 9:57PM MST
Calgary police are investigating a shooting.
It was just after 9:00 p.m. Monday night when police say a man ran into the Sheldon M. Chumir Centre in southwest Calgary and said his friend had been shot.
Medical staff ran outside and found a young adult male in the Sheldon Chumir parking lot.
Police say it appears he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre and his condition is unknown.
Police don’t know where the shooting happened but hope surveillance video in the area around the Sheldon Chumir Centre will help them in their investigation.
