One man is dead following a Saturday morning shooting in the city’s northwest.

According to police, officers responded to the 4600 block of Bowness Road Northwest at approximately 5:30 a.m. following reports indicating a man was in medical distress.

A man suffering from a gunshot wound was located and transported by ambulance to hospital in critical condition. The shooting victim, who is believed to be in his 40s, died in hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police cordoned off a section of Bowness Road during the investigation into the fatal shooting.

More details to follow