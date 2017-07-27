Members of the Cochrane RCMP are investigating a Thursday morning break-in on a rural property in Springbank that involved at least two gunshots.

According to RCMP, staff of a farm shop arrived shortly before 7:00 a.m. at a rural property in Springbank. The employees encountered a group of people removing items and loading the ill-gotten items into a vehicle. The staff members were attempting to stop the theft when a second suspect vehicle arrived. An occupant of the second vehicle produced a firearm, pointed it at the owner of the shop and fired a shot.

The owner of the property followed one of the suspect vehicles, a Ford F150 FX4, to a nearby parking lot and he attempted to block in the truck with his vehicle. The second vehicle, an SUV of unknown make and model, arrived and a shot was fired at the property owner.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the shootings.

The suspect vehicles are described as:

A black Ford F150 FX4 with a red pinstripe down the side and an Alberta license plate

A red, higher-end SUV with Idaho plates

RCMP believe there were four people in the pickup truck. The number of occupants in the SUV has not been confirmed.

The Cochrane RCMP detachment has released surveillance camera stills of several persons-of-interest in connection with the break-in and shootings.

Anyone who encounters the armed suspects is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately and to refrain from confronting the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the identities of the people in the surveillance stills is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment, 403-851-8000, or Crime Stoppers.