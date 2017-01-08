Shots fired during police matter on Stoney Nakoda, one person in serious condition
An RCMP unit holds the scene after shots were fired on Saturday afternoon on the Stoney Nakoda FIrst Nation.
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 10:58AM MST
Last Updated Sunday, January 8, 2017 11:06AM MST
An attempted arrest on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Saturday afternoon ended with one injured person being transported to hospital in serious condition.
According to RCMP, shots were fired during the execution of an arrest warrant for an unnamed suspect at a location near the intersection of the TransCanada Highway and Highway 40, south of Morley. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m.
RCMP have not released the nature of the police investigation or the identity of the suspect.
CTV News has learned an injured person, identity not confirmed, was transported from the scene in serious condition following the firing of the shots.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into the matter.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Liberal MP Fry says feds would speed up action on fentanyl if Ontario impacted
- 'I’ll never experience this fear again': Canadian family recalls Ft. Lauderdale shooting
- Stranded vehicles litter QEII ditches north of Calgary
- High River woman charged after sister injured in stabbing attack
- Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump adviser, nixes Calgary engagement