An attempted arrest on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Saturday afternoon ended with one injured person being transported to hospital in serious condition.

According to RCMP, shots were fired during the execution of an arrest warrant for an unnamed suspect at a location near the intersection of the TransCanada Highway and Highway 40, south of Morley. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m.

RCMP have not released the nature of the police investigation or the identity of the suspect.

CTV News has learned an injured person, identity not confirmed, was transported from the scene in serious condition following the firing of the shots.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into the matter.