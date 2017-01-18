Shots fired in Kensington alleyway
Officers searching an alleyway in Kensington after a shots were reportedly heard in the area.
Published Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:23PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 18, 2017 9:46PM MST
Police are searching in the area of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street N.W. after reports of gunshots in an alleyway.
Police told CTV Calgary on scene that a bullet came from across the street and hit the sign on the Bodega Restaurant on 10th Street N.W.
No one was reported to have been injured and police are interviewing people in the area.