Members of the Strathmore RCMP detachment have released surveillance camera images of the suspects in an armed convenience store robbery along the Trans-Canada Highway.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 7-Eleven location on Highway 1 in Strathmore following a robbery. According to RCMP, two males had entered the store with one brandishing a long barreled rifle. The suspects demanded cash and cigarettes and the rifle was pointed at customers and store employees.

Staff of the convenience store complied with the demands and the armed robber responded by firing two shots. No one was injured during the robbery.

The two males fled the store and drove away in a light coloured sedan of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information regarding Saturday morning’s armed robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.