Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating an early morning shooting in the city’s southwest that left bullet holes in a parked car.

According to police, officers responded to the 1100 block of 10 Avenue Southwest, near Music nightclub, at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday following reports shots had been fired. Police located a sedan damaged by gunshots. According to officers at the scene, the car had been occupied at the time of the shooting,

Police apprehended a suspect at the scene. No shooting victims have come forward and police have canvassed hospitals for gunshot victims.

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.