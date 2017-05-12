A resident of Okotoks says the home she was in the process of selling was significantly damaged by a bathtub intentionally set to overflow and she’s now on the hook for a considerable portion of the repair costs.

Earlier this year, Dixie Dash had conditionally sold her home in Okotoks and the new owners were set to take possession on May 15. After the papers were signed, Dash made a startling discovery on the afternoon of April 24th when she returned home to the sound of a smoke alarm.

“There was water pouring through the ceiling,” recalled Dash. “After some investigation, we figured out that the overflow to the en-suite tub upstairs had been duct taped and the taps had been turned on full.”

According to Dash, the water had been running for nearly two hours and all three levels of the home were significantly damaged.

“The damages were well over $60,000 just to clean it up and to repair it to the place where the people can move in on Monday.”

Dash later learned that the man she was in the process of divorcing, a man she had been married to for nearly 20 years, had been in the home while she was away.

“I found out that my estranged husband had been in the house that morning to bring gifts to my kids and further investigation showed that some of my personal belongings had been destroyed.”

According to Dash, RCMP have identified Kevin Sadownyk, her estranged husband, as a person of interest but there have been no charges in connection with the incident. Sadownyk, 51, has not been seen since the day of the vandalism and his truck was found abandoned on Minnewanka Road in Banff National Park on April 25.

While Dash’s ex has not been convicted, or even charged, in connection with the vandalism, her insurance provider elected to cover only a portion of the claim as the estranged husband’s name still appears on the property title.

“It’s speculation that is really being premised for how they’ve made their decision not to cover all of the damages and I’m not sure how that works,” said a puzzled Dash. “I understand that (the insurance company) has to follow the letter of their contract but I really do think that they need to look at each individual case as it stands.”

“I would have been better off if somebody that I didn’t know broke into my house and destroyed it. I would have been covered.”

The family faced financial uncertainty as contractors began the process of repairing the home ahead of the buyers’ possession date. “It’s probably the first time in my life that I’ve had to ask for help,” said Dash. “It’s been a very humbling and heartwarming experience. I didn’t know people out there could be so kind.”

“Friends have taken us in because we couldn’t live in our home, we had nowhere to live.”

Paula Campbell, a longtime friend of Dash, created a GoFundMe page to help the mother of two cover the portion of the repairs that her insurance company would not fund. In the first 13 days of the campaign, nearly $13,000 has been donated.

“When the chips are down, that’s when you really see the heart of this place and there’s big heart,” said Dash.

Anyone with information regarding Kevin Sadownyk’s current whereabouts is asked to contact the Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400 or Crime Stoppers..

To donate to the fundraising campaign for Dixie Dash, visit the Help Dixie Dash! GoFundMe campaign.