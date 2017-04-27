Final arguments will be heard Thursday in the case of a man accused of killing his common law wife and hiding her body in his home for two years.

Allan Shyback is accused of second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Mitchell, the mother of his two children.

The court has heard disturbing testimony during the trial, including the steps that Shyback allegedly took to cover up Mitchell’s death.

He even testified in his own defence, claiming that he’d acted in self defence when he killed her.

Shyback said that Mitchell came at him with a knife and he ended up strangling her.

He buried the body in the basement of the home the couple shared with their two children.

Police launched a missing person investigation following Mitchell’s disappearance but found no trace of her.

An undercover investigation, targeting Shyback, eventually revealed Mitchell's fate and whereabouts of her body.

"She kind of came towards me with the knife and I don't know if she, at the time, I thought she was going to stab me... things happened, I wound up trying to hold her back, my hands were around her neck. I remember trying to let go and not being able to," Shyback admitted to officers involved in the 'Mr. Big' operation.

He also told officers about how he thought, in the time that passed since Mitchell's death, that the incident was the only thing that would have ended the difficulties he was going through with the victim.

"After a while, I've come to terms with the fact that sooner or later something like this was going to happen sometime.. and it might've been her or it might've been me. But one of the two of us was probably going to wind up; because otherwise none of it would ever stop."

Officers found Mitchell's body hidden in a plastic container encased in concrete in the basement of the house where Shyback was living with his children.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Shyback's defence lawyer, Balfour Der, said in his closing arguments that Shyback had no intent to kill Mitchell and the victim had attacked his client.

Der told the court that if he is found guilty at all, it should be for manslaughter, not murder.

The Crown is expected to start its closing submissions on Thursday afternoon.