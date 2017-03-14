As the economy slowly improves in Alberta, so do hiring opportunities for those who are prepared, and there is help to get there.

A new Manpower survey shows the rate of hiring will be moderate between April and June, a big improvement over the dismal job prospects last year. Though eight per cent of employers anticipate cutbacks, 11 per cent plan to hire.

Employment agencies say there is a steady stream of new jobs in all sectors right now, but job-seekers need to make sure they are ready to compete.

“Employers are bypassing resumes now that have large gaps, so in the olden days when it was a four per cent unemployment rate, it was difficult to bypass on anyone, but now there are so many choices for the employers, they might get a thousand resumes in at a time for every posting they put up,” said Sharlene Massie, About Staffing.

Josh Watchmaker is taking that advice to heart. He arrived in Calgary from northern Saskatchewan a year ago with no job, no skills and no high school diploma.

“I was couch surfing and then I went to the shelter and that’s when I met John from Wood’s Homes who got me into YCEP which is a culinary arts class, and to become a mentor in that program, you do the Starbucks program, so I did the Starbucks program and I loved it,” he said.

Working at Starbucks just got even better for young people, with the company pledging to make 10 per cent of its new hires people under 25-years-old who have struggled to find work.

“These are young people who just have some barriers in finding the right employment opportunity, and our partnership that we are really excited about with the youth employment centre in helping these young employees find the right pathway to opportunity,” said Chantel Sawchuk, Starbucks.

“It’s a little bit more challenging nowadays to find work, especially for that youth demographic and there is a lot of competition out there, so it’s really important that young people do get the appropriate help and resources,” said Jennifer MacSween, Calgary Youth Employment Centre. “We help young people develop targeted resumes, we help with the mock interview process, and we partner with Starbucks in this Opportunity Youth program in helping them to prepare to meet a hiring manager.”

Josh is doing well with his job at Starbucks, and is now finishing high school and has his own place to live.

There are more opportunities coming up for jobs in Calgary.

City of Calgary Youth Employment Centre is hosting its 19th Annual Youth Hiring Fair on March 28th from 1:30-6 p.m. at the Big Four Building, Stampede Park. This is the only hiring fair exclusive to youth between the ages of 15-24 years old. Last year 80 employers attend and over 8,000 youth came to the event.

As well, 300 jobs are opening up to build the new portion of the ring road, with construction due to begin in the spring. There's a hiring fair for that on April 1st at the Delta Calgary South hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.