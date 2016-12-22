Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating after graffiti was found on the exterior of the Sikh Society of Calgary building on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the temple, located in the 700 block of 81 Street Southwest, after spray painted profane messages, a swastika and a happy face were discovered on the walls and doors of the building.

Photographs of the defacement are being analyzed but the Calgary Police Service suspect the graffiti is vandalism but not a hate crime.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.