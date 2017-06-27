Calgary police have distributed an image of a suspect wanted in connection to the death of a man who was found in a vehicle near Centre Street N in February.

Emergency crews were called to 12 Avenue and Centre Street N at about 4:20 a.m. on February 23 and when officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

A firearm was also seized at the scene but it is not known if it was connected to the incident.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Hussam Ahmad Ismail, 31, of Calgary, and police say he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Police went to Ismail’s home in the 200 block of 10 Avenue NE and believe that a home invasion happened around the time of his death. They are working to determine if the break-in happened before or after the shooting.

Witness accounts resulted in a composite sketch of a man who is believed to be involved in the home invasion.

Investigators also released a CCTV image of a vehicle that was seen fleeing the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to call the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org