Police have released this composite sketch of a suspect in a sexual assault in Penbrook Meadows. (Supplied)
Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12:07PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 9, 2017 12:15PM MDT
Police have released a sketch of a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in southeast Calgary last month.
According to investigators, the woman was on board the Route 42 bus at the Marlborough LRT on April 6 and a man had gotten on board the vehicle at the same time, but did not interact with her.
The pair got off the bus near 8 Avenue and 58 Street S.E. and the man began to follow the woman.
In the 700 block of 58 Street S.E., the man forced the victim up against a fence and started to touch her.
The victim screamed for help and scratched face to get away.
The suspect fled the scene shortly afterward.
CPS has now released a composite sketch of the suspect in an attempt to make an arrest in the case.
Police describe the attacker as:
- An Indigenous male
- Believed to be in his late 20s
- Being between 175 cm (5’9”) and 183 cm (6)’ tall
At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing:
- A grey sweater
- Jeans
- A red baseball cap
- Silver rimmed glasses
Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637
