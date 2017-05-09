Police have released a sketch of a suspect in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in southeast Calgary last month.

According to investigators, the woman was on board the Route 42 bus at the Marlborough LRT on April 6 and a man had gotten on board the vehicle at the same time, but did not interact with her.

The pair got off the bus near 8 Avenue and 58 Street S.E. and the man began to follow the woman.

In the 700 block of 58 Street S.E., the man forced the victim up against a fence and started to touch her.

The victim screamed for help and scratched face to get away.

The suspect fled the scene shortly afterward.

CPS has now released a composite sketch of the suspect in an attempt to make an arrest in the case.

Police describe the attacker as:

An Indigenous male

Believed to be in his late 20s

Being between 175 cm (5’9”) and 183 cm (6)’ tall

At the time of the assault, the suspect was wearing:

A grey sweater

Jeans

A red baseball cap

Silver rimmed glasses

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637