Officials say that a skier has been taken to hospital in Calgary after they were found injured on Nakiska Ski Hill on Monday afternoon.

At about 4:00 p.m., Alberta EMS from Kananaskis were called to the area for reports of an injured skier.

Paramedics arriving at the scene were met by ski patrollers who presented them with a man in his late teens who had been found hurt on the hill.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to transport the skier to Foothills Hospital in serious condition.

There is no information on what happened to the skier, but he was found suffering from head injuries.

No other patients were reported.