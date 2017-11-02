A building fire in Turner Valley on the weekend has destroyed two small businesses in the town and community members are rallying to help the owners rebuild.

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire at 122 Sunset Blvd. on Sunday evening and flames and smoke were billowing from the building when crews arrived.

The building housed two businesses, T & T Woodworks and Black Valley Power Products, and both were destroyed in the fire.

Trevor Baxter recently started Black Valley Power Products with his family and the business was his family’s primary source of income.

“We got here and the flames were probably, 50 feet in the air, and at that point we just knew our shop was over,” he said. “We’re a little distraught about this, it was a little discouraging six months into a new business.”

“You don’t think that it can happen to you and it did so now it’s just what do we do next?” said Baxter’s spouse, Katelynn Mikalson.

The shop specializes in small engine repair and the family returned to the site on Thursday to survey the damage.

“We do have to count our blessings, the guy on the other side of the shop doesn't have anything left to continue his business on. We can salvage what we have here and push forward, find a garage to work out of in the meantime, just to get everybody taken care of still, but it could have definitely been a lot worse, nobody was injured, that’s all we can ask for,” said Baxter.

His business is insured but his policy doesn’t cover everything so family members have started a GoFundMe page to help cover costs.

“You’re standing back there watching them spray water all over your stuff but at the same time its either fire damage or water damage so it was just hope for the best at that point so we’re looking at a lot of water and smoke damage. A lot of the stuff’s not going to be salvageable,” he said. ‘Just make do with what we got.”

So far over $1700 has been raised and Baxter hopes to get back in business in Turner Valley as soon as possible.

“It was unreal to see how many people came out to help us the night of the fire and it was midnight at that point and we still had people out,” said Baxter. “When we started the business, everybody was saying that we needed this in town and they were very happy to have this service in town so we have plans on rebuilding and getting our services back up and running for the people in town here as soon as we can.”

“I’ve lived here my enter life and I’m so thankful because if we wouldn’t, I think our situation would be different, and it’s amazing how they all pulled together to help us,” said Mikalson.

“Honestly one of the first people that donated was a customer of Trevor’s and I cry every time it dings, but it’s very special and I really thank everybody for even sharing it, it helps,” said Katelynn’s mother, Laura Anderson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.