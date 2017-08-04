

CTV Calgary Staff





Fire crews continue to actively fight the wildfire at Verdant Creek and Parks Canada officials say people who are planning to visit the mountain parks this weekend should expect smoky conditions as temperatures rise.

Officials say the wildfire covers over 11,000 hectares and there are about 100 firefighters and 10 helicopters working to contain it to the north end.

Air quality is being affected and Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for a wide section of southern B.C.

Current air quality information for residents and visitors:

Highway 93 through Kootenay National Park was shut down earlier this week and was closed again on Friday afternoon from Castle Junction to Radium.

The closure is temporary and those travelling in the area are being told that the best time to use the roadway is between 7:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Check Drive BC and Alberta 511 for the latest on road closures.

"The helicopters have to be at full power to get into these places and we need to be very mindful of their safety in terms of smoke so if people get smoked in, we need to have a way to get them out of these tight, narrow valleys," said Jane Park, from Parks Canada."Residents in the Bow Valley and in Calgary should expect smoke from this and other fires in western Canada but we will be updating the public as required."

Fire crews are using Sunshine Mountain Resort as a staging area and it is currently closed to the public.

The following areas are now off-limits to the public:

In Kootenay National Park:

Area northwest of the Honeymoon Pass Trail including the Hawk Creek Trail and Kootenay Park Lodge

Portions of the Rockwall Trail beginning Saturday, August 5

In Banff National Park:

Ball Pass area from junction of Whistling Pass

Sunshine Village and Sunshine Village Road

All trails in the Egypt Lake area, including Healy Pass, Citadel Pass and Sunshine Meadows

Brewster Creek area drainage

Backcountry campgrounds Re16, E13, E5, Su8 and BW10

Fire bans are also in effect for a number of areas including:

Banff National Park

Yoho National Park

Kootenay National Park

Waterton Lakes National Park

There is currently no fire ban in Calgary but fire officials are telling people to use caution with any outdoor flames this weekend.

“As Calgarians prepare to enjoy their August long weekend, we ask that everyone be vigilant when disposing of smoking materials and when using outdoor flames,” said Carol Henke, public information officer for Calgary Fire. “Improper disposal of smoking materials is the leading cause of outdoor fires in Calgary and should be disposed of in proper ashtrays.

For the latest advisories visit the Alberta Parks and Parks Canada websites.