

CTV Calgary Staff





Parks Canada has issued fire bans in several mountain parks because of the elevated fire danger brought on by the extremely dry conditions.

Fire bans are in place in Banff, Kootenay, Yoho and Waterton National Parks and officials say lighting or maintaining fires in these area is prohibited.

The fire ban includes all open fires, except, provided they are under direct supervision and certified by the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) or Underwriters Laboratories (UL):



• portable propane fire pits

• gas or propane stoves and barbeques designed for cooking or heating

• propane or gas fuelled lanterns (enclosed flame)

• patio heaters (propane, catalytic or infrared/radiant).

Massive forest fires continue to burn in Kootenay National Park and B.C., sending smoke over Banff and affecting a number of trails and day use areas.

Sunshine Village says hiking areas are restricted, but the day lodge and gondola are still open.

The flames haven’t reached any of the buildings yet, but there are sprinkler systems in place to protect the structures if the fire gets too close.

“Fire danger right now is extreme and, as such, we have implemented a fire ban as a precautionary measure in Banff, Kootenay and Yoho National Parks. That goes with bans that have been put in place in Waterton as well as Mount Revelstoke Glacier,” said Jane Park, a spokesperson for Banff National Park.

Environment Canada has issued an Air Quality Alert for Banff National Park and says smoke is causing reduced visibility and poor air quality.

Residents and visitors are advised to take precautions against potential health issues associated with the smoky conditions.

Approximately 50 firefighters have been stationed in the Verdant Creek area and are working to gain control of the fire.

To check the Air Quality Health Index in Alberta click HERE.

For more information visit the Alberta Environment Air Quality Website, HERE.