Firefighters are battling more than 200 wildfires that are burning in the B.C. interior and all that smoke is now making its way into Alberta.

Over 43,000 hectares have been destroyed so far and the fire zone will likely expand as lightning and strong winds are expected over the next few days.

The wildfires have displaced more than 14,000 people from Princeton to Quesnel and about 10,000 people are currently on evacuation alert in the Williams Lake area.

Many have packed up and are ready to move at a moment’s notice and officials say they will be sent north on Highway 97 to Prince George if the evacuation order is issued.

The province is using all its resources to fight the fires and support crews have been brought in from other jurisdictions.

Alberta Health Services issued a precautionary air quality advisory for the Central Zone on Monday saying that conditions will be variable over the coming days and possibly even weeks.

Residents are advised to take precautions to avoid potential health issues that could be associated with the smoky air.

Anyone who is experiencing issues should:

Monitor your symptoms

Minimize physical activity outdoors

Remain indoors with windows, doors and air circulation fans/vents closed

If you drive to another location, keep windows and vents closed. Run your car fan on re-circulate mode to avoid drawing in outdoor air

Environment Canada has also issued air quality statements for a few areas west of Edmonton.

The smoke has crept into the city and Calgary’s air quality heath index is rated at 3 or low-risk so there are currently no advisories in place.

To check the Air Quality Health Index in Alberta click HERE.