You can see it, smell it and even taste it. Thick smoke is blanketing the City of Calgary and southern Alberta on Monday and the wildfires in B.C. are to blame.

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement on Monday morning over the issue after the air quality health index reached the highest risk possible.

Early in the morning, most sections of the city were sitting at a 10 on the scale, while sections of the northwest were even higher, recorded at 10 plus.

By 8:30 a.m., the smoke cleared out a little bit but EC still has the air quality at a high risk.

It's currently at an 8 on the AQHI scale.

This is the poorest air quality seen in Calgary all year.

The air quality issue came about overnight, when winds changed and began to blow all the smoke from the wildfires in B.C. towards Alberta.

Alberta Health Services is warning that all residents may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

They say children, seniors and people with breathing issues are especially at risk.

The best way to protect yourself from the effects of the smoke is to stay inside in you have breathing difficulties and limit outdoor activity if you need to be outside.

The air quality issue isn’t just in Calgary, officials say. The advisory is for a wide area in the province, reaching all the way to Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

As the morning rolls on, the air quality will drop to a 7 as the winds pick up and blow some smoke out of the area but it's expected to drop even further in the afternoon.

By that time, officials forecast it will be in the 3 or low risk range.