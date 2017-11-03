A snowfall warning remains in place for Calgary and parts of southern Alberta, making getting around difficult.

Environment Canada says a further five to 10 centimeters of snowfall will continue this morning before gradually tapering off.

Driving conditions are worse than yesterday morning, and the city says it has about 40 snowplows and sanders out on city streets. All available equipment is being used by crews, which are focussing on priority one routes like Crowchild Trail, Memorial Drive and Macleod Trail. Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the province. Side streets are still slippery and snow-covered, and crews are doing their best to get to them, starting with priority two bus routes and busier residential roads. A snow route parking ban has not been put in place.

On Thursday, police responded to more than 125 collisions as motorists struggled to get home. Most of those were non-injury.

Highways around Calgary are under a travel advisory with blowing snow and ice causing dangerous conditions.

In addition, police say thieves are taking advantage of people warming up their vehicles and warn owners to be vigilant.

