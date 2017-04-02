The warm message of acceptance at Calgary’s fourth annual World Autism Awareness Day event more than made up for Mother Nature’s lack of cooperation on Sunday at Olympic Plaza.

The crowd gathered in the dry fountain for a late morning/early afternoon of entertainment supplied by performers on the spectrum, a colouring contest, Zumba dancers, cupcakes and bubbles.

“We’re here today to raise awareness for autism,” said Kent Chapman, father to a 15-year-old daughter with autism. “It’s critical for us as a society to have a deeper understanding of anyone with special needs whether you’re autistic or not.”

Chapman says there are challenges raising a child with autism but he would not change a thing.

“As a parent you become a lot more humble in regards to the little things in life become a lot more special,” said Chapman. “Jade’s non-verbal and severe motor issues but when you look into her eyes and see the love that she gives, it’s unconditional.”

Participants were encouraged to where bright coloured clothing as a symbol of acceptance.

Organizer Tracy Mendoza says the event is a reminder that different does not mean a deficient and she challenges people to reevaluate how they view people on the spectrum.

“Even out at a grocery store, a family can be experiencing some sensory difficulties and other people might walk by and think that child is misbehaving when really they are having trouble processing the world around them,” said Mendoza. “It would be really nice if you could offer a hand or gesture. If they don’t need it, they’ll let you know.”

World Autism Awareness Day is held each year on April 2 and Calgary’s event is normally the largest of the Canadian celebrations. Sunday's event was hosted by a collective effort involving Autism Calgary, Autism Aspergers Friendship Society, Allies for Autism and Autism Community Network.