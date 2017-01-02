Some Calgarians say the mounds of snow left behind by snow plows are blocking driveways and mailboxes and creating a safety concern.

Sarah Draszka said she can barely move the snow piled along the sidewalk near her home, especially after it froze into a rock-hard barrier, and she is worried about it trapping people in their neighbourhoods.

“I have two sick munchkins and we're supposed to be heading off to the doctor in an hour and if we can't get the car out it's going to be a bit of a struggle,” she said.

It’s also on the minds of people who have to deal with limited mobility, like the elderly or people in wheelchairs. Joyce Davis's 100-year-old father requires homecare twice a day.

“They can refuse to come if they have not got a safe place to park and easy access to the residence,” she said. “I called 311 four times, I phoned them again last night and the manager told me they will not do anything.”

The city said it can send a crew to clear an area in an extreme situation, but most of the time, snow removal is the responsibility of homeowners.

“We'd also like to remind Calgarians its best to put that snow onto the private property not out onto the street, don't contribute to the problem,” said Chris McGeachy, City of Calgary Roads.

Residents also say community mailboxes are often blocked, leading to more dangerous situations.

“I see people parking pretty much in the middle of the road, running over to check the mail and back, so it's a big concern,” said Draszka.

Canada Post is responsible for clearing around mailboxes and said they will send a crew to remove snow pushed up by plows, even if they have previously cleared the site.