Its good news for residents in the City of Calgary as the snow route parking ban has been lifted a full 12 hours earlier than planned.

The ban was officially lifted at 6:00 a.m.

The measures were put into place at 6:00 p.m. on Monday and officials say they handed out just under 2,600 tickets to drivers who failed to move their vehicles out of snow routes.

11 vehicles were towed during the period as well.

Despite those figures though, city officials say that the snow removal process was a success, especially given the 25 cm of snow that fell in the short period of time over the weekend.

“I think we did really well,” said Calgary Roads Manager Bill Biensch on Wednesday. “We’ve had a lot of snow, it fell over a number of days, but we just continued to clear streets and I think that with the snow ban and with the assistance of Calgarians, we’ve been able to clear the snow.”

With the snow route ban over, crews will now be moving onto residential streets; Priority 3 and 4 roads.

Those routes include some hills and school zones, so residents are advised to watch for crews at work.

The major routes will also be maintained as warmer temperatures set in over the weekend by putting down sand and gravel as necessary.